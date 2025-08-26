Raiders get the ball rolling by waiving fan-favorite linebacker and more

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with a clear need for an upgrade at linebacker. They opted to let Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo walk in free agency as they revamped the entire unit.

The first-year brass of John Spytek and Pete Carroll signed Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts, Devin White and Jaylon Smith while bringing in former safety Jamal Adams and moving him to linebacker. Additionally, they used a seventh-round pick to draft Minnesota's Cody Lindenberg.

With 2024 fifth-round pick Tommy Eichenberg also expected to make the final 53-man roster, the path to a roster spot appeared to be an uphill battle for Amari Gainer. The second-year undrafted free agent announced that he had been waived by the franchise, later confirmed by Raiders PR.

Gainer appeared in all 17 games last season, largely playing on special teams, where he played 380 snaps compared to just 12 on defense. He recorded five total tackles and two solo tackles, posting a 39.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

He took to social media on Monday to announce that he had been released by the franchise ahead of Tuesday's deadline to finalize the 53-man roster. Maxx Crosby was one of the firstto chime in on the move.

"Thank you for everything Raider Nation, excited for the next step in this journey🏎️ 💨" Amari Gainer on Monday

Gainer has shown flashes that he can be an NFL linebacker and has had the support of much of the Raider Nation. However, with the new brass bringing in so many established veterans at the position, it was clear that he was going to need an impressive preseason to earn a roster spot.

While he was seemingly everywhere last preseason, he recorded just one tackle this year in three games. Although Raiders fans would like to see Gainer wind up on the practice squad, that does not appear likely after spending all of last season on the 53-man roster. Instead, the second-year linebacker appears set to look for opportunities to make the Week 1 roster elsewhere.

In other moves on Monday, the Raiders parted ways with 18 players, highlighted by linebacker Jaylon Smith and veteran wide receivers Collin Johnson, Phillip Dorsett and Marquez Callaway. Promising young players like Jah Joyner and Qadir Ismail were also waived, and Sam Webb was waived as well.

