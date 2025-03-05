Raiders get their franchise QB in 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft

The 2025 NFL Combine wrapped up this weekend and the event hit all of the usual beats we see every year. Several players may have made themselves a few million more dollars with great performances and others may have done the opposite by posting poor times in the key workouts. The Raiders, along with 31 other teams, were there with their stop watches and notepads to measure up and interview all the prospects invited to put on a show.

As usual some of the top prospects in the draft class, notably Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Ashton Jeanty all chose not to work out at the event and will instead focus on their pro days. This is par for the course these days so there is no cause for alarm and teams still get a chance to interview these prospects in person.

The great thing about the combine is that it gives us more data to add to the mocks and we can more easily compare this year’s crop to the past. The combine also usually leads to a great deal of chatter and smokescreens which can impact a player’s draft stock and we take that into account as well.

With that in mind, let’s jump into our first mock draft after the 2025 NFL Combine!