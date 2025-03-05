Raiders get their franchise QB in 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft

218 Quandarrius “Que” Robinson EDGE | Alabama

When it comes to this point in the draft you can usually go one of two ways, an experienced player without elite physical tools or a physical freak that doesn’t have great production. In the case of Quandarrius “Que” Robinson he definitely fits in the latter category as an athletic marvel without too much production to show for it.

Robinson has great size at 6-4 and 243lbs with a wingspan in the 88th percentile and a 4.60 40 which is excellent for his size. He was originally recruited as a safety before transitioning to edge rusher and off ball linebacker where he started to make an impact.

In 2024, Robinson had his best season with 4 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, and 23 tackles in 9 games. He is a toolsy prospect that took some time to get settled in college football because of the position change but has shown steady development over the course of his career. The Raiders could bring him in to contribute on special teams and help him develop into a situational pass rusher that can cause havoc with his fantastic physical tools.