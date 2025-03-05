Raiders get their franchise QB in 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft

214 Jack Nelson OT | Wisconsin

We get back to the trenches with another offensive lineman and what better place to find an impact player than the big man factory that is Wisconsin. With the 214th overall pick, we select offensive tackle Jack Nelson of the Badgers.

Nelson has great size for the position at 6-7 and 314lbs and was one of the best pass protectors in college football, receiving an 83.1 pass blocking grade in 2022 from PFF which was some of the highest in the country. He plays the game with a mean streak and can hold down the fort at either offensive tackle position.

The Wisconsin native will need to work on his run blocking and at times he was beaten by speedy pass rushers but these can both improve with time and coaching. He has the physical foundation and tons of experience with 51 games and 3117 snaps under his belt. Nelson could potentially be a day one starter at right tackle or at the very least can be the swing tackle right away.