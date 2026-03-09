Raiders give Ashton Jeanty ultimate gift with massive Tyler Linderbaum deal

The Las Vegas Raiders completely reset the center market at the onset of free agency, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $81 million contract with Tyler Linderbaum that includes $60 million in guaranteed money.

Not only does the move make him the highest-paid center in NFL history, but he is also now the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in league history.

It was quite obvious that Linderbaum was going to be the franchise's top target this offseason. The offensive line was one of the league's worst units in 2025, allowing a league-leading 64 sacks, while failing to create lanes for a rushing attack that ranked last in yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry.

While Ashton Jeanty had a relatively productive rookie year, his play was hindered by the poor performance of the unit up front, as the majority of his rushing yards came after contact. The running back stands to benefit in a major way from Monday's reported deal.

Ashton Jeanty is a big winner after the Raiders sign Tyler Linderbaum

While Jeanty had 975 rushing yards as a rookie, 556 of those yards came after contact, compared to just 419 yards before contact. The sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft showed plenty of promise; however, it was clear that the Raiders needed to improve the offensive line.

Replacing former offensive line coach Brennan Carroll with Rick Dennison should certainly improve both the scheme and production from the unit already on the roster. Getting Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson back from their season-ending injuries will also be a big boost for Jeanty.

The addition of Linderbaum, however, stands to drastically improve the unit in front of the running back. The three-time Pro Bowler, who is just 25 years old, is a massive upgrade over the likes of Jordan Meredith and Alex Cappa, both of whom played center last season.

Linderbaum is a proven mauler in the running game and is a great fit for Klint Kubiak's wide zone blocking scheme. Las Vegas' new head coach has not been shy about the importance of having an elite center, and the franchise now has one of the best in the league.

Additionally, the signing solidifies that Powers-Johnson will remain at guard, giving the Raiders a strong, young interior offensive line. Jeanty should face far less crowded backfields with the addition of Linderbaum, setting him up to potentially have a massive sophomore season.

It was clear that Linderbaum should be Las Vegas' top target, as he filled an important need and matched the timeline of the young offense. Credit to general manager John Spytek for landing his man, as the franchise's investment in Jeanty should yield even better returns in Year 2.