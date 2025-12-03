Raiders give NFL royalty another spot on the practice squad in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders seem to have an affinity for NFL royalty this season under the guidance of Pete Carroll and John Spytek. Practice squad wide receiver Shedrick Jackson is the foremost example, as he is the grand-nephew of legendary Raiders running back Bo Jackson. But there's more.

Safety Jeremy Chinn is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater, who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. Fellow safety Isaiah Pola-Mao is also the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu, who won a ring with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even former Raiders safety Trey Taylor, who was with the team during the preseason, is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed. Daniel Carlson, Tristin McCollum and Tommy Eichenberg all have brothers in the NFL. Jamal Adams' dad played in the league, and Devin White's cousin did too.

Raiders sign Jerry Rice's son, Brenden Rice, to practice squad

Simply put, it's a family affair in Las Vegas. Well, in the midst of yet another gut-wrenching season for the Silver and Black, the team tried its hand at adding another piece of NFL royalty to the practice squad.

On Wednesday, the Raiders announced the signing of wide receiver Brenden Rice, who is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, also a former Raider, and arguably the greatest pass-catcher to ever play the game of football.

Jerry Rice spent a bit over three seasons in Oakland, racking up 3,286 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns toward the tail end of his career. His son, Brenden, has not seen nearly as much, or any, success at the NFL level.

Brenden Rice was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 after a solid collegiate career at Colorado and USC. Although he stuck around with Las Vegas' AFC West foe for the first year of his professional career, he was waived during roster cuts before the 2025 NFL season.

In November, he was signed to the New England Patriots' practice squad, but was quickly released, and the same thing happened with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, however, he'll try to find a home with the Raiders, who seemingly just can't get enough of NFL bloodlines.

Although Brenden Rice has yet to catch an NFL pass, he clearly showed some talent while playing in the Pac-12, and Las Vegas is desperate for young talent. Perhaps he'll finally find his footing with the Silver and Black and start following in his father's footsteps. It's not likely, but a fan can dream.