The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with an obvious need under center, but that was quickly remedied. New general manager John Spytek traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, which effectively ended the team's chances of drafting one in the first round.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders was tied to the team throughout the pre-draft process, but he was likely too rich for the team's blood in the first round. However, as he continued to slide down the draft board, the Raiders kept passing him up for other players.

Cleveland eventually selected him in the fifth round, and Las Vegas opted for North Dakota State's Cam Miller in the sixth round instead. Many feel that the Raiders still should have taken Sanders as a succession plan for Smith, but the franchise has an opportunity to disavow those notions this season.

Raiders given perfect chance to prove they made right Shedeur Sanders decision

The Raiders officially released their schedule for the 2025 NFL season last night, and they are set to play Sanders and the Browns in Week 12. They'll host Cleveland at Allegiant Stadium for a late window game.

With this matchup set for later in the season, it provides Las Vegas with two avenues to prove that they made the right decision on Sanders.

Cleveland is not likely to have much success this season, and their quarterback room was put together in a bizarre fashion. The franchise may be throwing things at the wall to see what sticks, which means Sanders could take the reins later in the year.

If he plays, the Raiders have an opportunity to make life hard for him and prove in front of their home fans that not drafting Sanders was the right call.

However, he is considered to be the fourth-string quarterback on the roster as of now. If Cleveland is one of the league's worst teams and Sanders is still not getting an opportunity, then that would also tell the team and its fan base all that they need to know.

It is likely that Sanders eventually gains traction and becomes at least a solid NFL quarterback, but ultimately, the Raiders felt that it was not worth having a media storm for a backup player. If Sanders walks into Allegiant Stadium and dominates Las Vegas in Week 12, however, then some of the organization's evaluators may need to be questioned.