Raiders given second chance to add former Pete Carroll star to cornerback room

The Las Vegas Raiders made some big-time changes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. They moved on from Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett, Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps.

They brought in Elandon Roberts, Germaine Pratt, Devin White and Jamal Adams to revamp the linebacker unit, while they addressed the safety group by adding Jeremy Chinn, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Terrell Edmunds. The Raiders' only veteran addition at cornerback was Eric Stokes, but they also drafted Darien Porter in the third round.

The unit, which also includes Darnay Holmes, Kyu Blu Kelly and Decamerion Richardson, was quite underwhelming in the preseason, leading many to believe that the franchise should bring in another veteran. A former Pro Bowler with ties to head coach Pete Carroll recently became available and could be an option to bring experience to the cornerback room.

Raiders should target veteran CB with Pete Carroll ties ahead of Week 1

The Raiders already made a big-name veteran pickup earlier this week as they signed Amari Cooper to a one-year deal that could be worth as much as $6 million with incentives. They could continue with the trend by targeting Shaquill Griffin.

ESPN's Brady Henderson shared that the veteran cornerback was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday after signing with the team in late June.

"The Seahawks announced that they've released veteran CB Shaquill Griffin to make room for CB Derion Kendrick, whom they claimed off waivers from the Rams," Henderson wrote. "I imagine they'll try to get Griffin back on their practice squad."

The Raiders met with Griffin back in June, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. However, Las Vegas let him sign back with the Seahawks instead of adding him to the cornerback room, where he would provide much-needed experience and a veteran presence.

Griffin began his career with Carroll's Seahawks, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first four seasons playing for the now-Raiders head coach, enjoying the most success of his career. He even earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019 under Carroll.

In his eight-year career, Griffin has recorded 407 total tackles, 324 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, three quarterback hits, nine interceptions, one forced fumble and 70 passes defended. Now that he is available once again, the Raiders have a second chance to make this signing, and should absolutely do so, given the state of their cornerback room.

