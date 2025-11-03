Raiders got screwed with a game-altering call against Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pivotal Week 9 matchup at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, and they were clinging to the hope of making a postseason push despite a 2-5 start to the 2025 NFL season.

Las Vegas appeared to be in a position to jump out to a 13-6 lead late in the third quarter, as they were first-and-goal from the one-yard line. After an unsuccessful attempt on first down, a false start penalty pushed Las Vegas into a passing situation.

Two consecutive incompletions from Geno Smith led to a 24-yard field goal attempt. While Daniel Carlson connected to give the Raiders a 9-6 lead, the Raiders' drive likely should have been extended, but the referees missed a crucial call.

Raiders appear to get hosed by Stone Forsythe's personal foul penalty

Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker took a swing at left tackle Stone Forsythe on the kick. While the fourth-year pass rusher was rightfully given a personal foul penalty and ejected from the game, Forsythe was also given a personal foul penalty despite appearing to do nothing.

Forsythe did not have any noticeable response to getting punched by the Jaguars' pass rusher; however, he was also issued a 15-yard personal foul penalty. The call resulted in Walker's penalty being offset, costing the Raiders a chance to extend their drive and potentially score a touchdown.

#Jaguars pass-rusher Travon Walker has been EJECTED for throwing a punch: pic.twitter.com/Tw6IIMJeq4 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 2, 2025

While it was clear what Walker was penalized for, there was nothing seen on the broadcast that would indicate why Forsythe was also flagged. Additionally, FOX, which broadcast the game, did not bring in rules analyst Mike Pereira to offer fans any explanation.

The decision wound up significantly impacting the outcome of the game, as the Raiders had to settle for three points rather than having an opportunity to score a touchdown. The game went into overtime, and Las Vegas ended up losing.

Of course, Las Vegas only has itself to blame for not initially punching it in when the drive reached the one-yard line and, particularly, for the false start penalty that seemingly killed the momentum of the drive.

Still, the opportunity to extend the drive and get another shot at the endzone would have been pivotal in a close game. The Raiders offense, which entered the game averaging just 14.7 points per game, the second-fewest in the league, has not done a great job at finishing drives this season.

If Forsythe hadn't been penalized, one has to think that they would've had a much better shot at winning the game, as they would've had first-and-goal from the three-yard line. Instead, Las Vegas lost 30-29 in overtime.