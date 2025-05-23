The NFL owners met earlier this week to discuss several pressing issues that the league is facing. While the headlines mainly surrounded the tush push ban and whether or not NFL players should be allowed to play flag football in the Olympics, there was another interesting development from the meetings.

On Wednesday, the league announced that they were debuting a new award for the 2025 season. The Protector of the Year award will now be voted on each year to honor the league's best offensive lineman, and the panel of voters will include several former NFL linemen.

Buffalo Bills guard Dion Dawkins has been given plenty of credit for involvement in the creation of the award, but that does not mean he is a lock to win it. In fact, the Las Vegas Raiders have two linemen that should be in the running for the award this season.

Raiders have 2 legitimate chances to make NFL history once again

Starting left tackle Kolton Miller and young center Jackson Powers-Johnson could become the first players in NFL history to win the Protector of the Year award. While other players on the Raiders' line could perform at a high level as well, these two feel like the most likely candidates.

Miller has long been underrated during his seven-year NFL career. Despite being a stalwart on the Oakland and Las Vegas offensive line, he is yet to earn his first Pro Bowl nod or All-Pro selection. However, with a panel full of former players who can accurately assess the position, Miller has a fighting chance to finally be recognized as a standout among his peers.

If the team does not end up reaching a deal with him, then Miller will be working extra hard in what will be a contract year. However, if the team gives him a nice payday, then he will certainly do everything in his power to prove the new regime right. Either way, Miller is set for a big year.

Powers-Johnson is still a young player, but he is already an emerging star in the league. After battling injuries early in his rookie campaign, he became the most fierce member of the Raiders' offensive line last season.

He is known not only for his ability to decleat people in pass protection, but he is a nasty mover of defenders in the run game. Powers-Johnson's extreme effort combined with elite skill should warrant him consideration for the award.

The Raiders' offensive line is sneaky-good, and they could finally get some recognition this year. Both Miller and Powers-Johnson should play their way onto the short list of players that the committee is considering for the inaugural Protector of the Year award.