Raiders have an obvious non-quarterback to target in 2026 NFL Draft

While the season hasn't even reached its halfway point, it is clear that the Las Vegas Raiders are littered with needs. The most important need is, naturally, at quarterback, a position the Raiders have struggled to get right for as long as fans can remember.

The front office and coaching staff entered the season with the hope that Geno Smith could be at least a short-term fix; however, he needed just six games to prove that he is not the answer. Despite the massive need, it is unclear if Las Vegas will be in a position to draft a quarterback or if there will be one worth taking when they are on the clock.

Fortunately for the Raiders, there is a prospect who fills another major need and appears to be a generational, can't-miss prospect. If they aren't sold on any of the available quarterbacks, the front office would be wise to land a potential ten-year starter at safety, who could very well end up being the best player in the class.

Raiders should select Caleb Downs if they can't land their QB of the future

The Raiders' defense has had some strong performances this season; however, there have been several sore spots across the unit. The defense's weakest points have, arguably, been in the secondary, with Isaiah Pola-Mao and Kyu Blu Kelly standing out as players the team needs to replace.

Pola-Mao has miserably failed his transition from box safety to free safety, posting a 30.2 PFF grade that ranked 131st out of 134 safeties through the first five weeks. Las Vegas would be wise to target Ohio State's Caleb Downs as a ready-made replacement if they are unable to land one of the top quarterbacks in the class.

Bleacher Report's NFL Draft Scouting Department recently addressed how Downs can fill a major need for the Raiders.

"The Raiders have just two interceptions in their first five games under Pete Carroll. Maxx Crosby has one of them and also leads the team in passes defended with five. The bottom line is that the Raiders need more playmaking in the secondary," Bleacher Report wrote. "Finding a ball-hawking safety who could make the secondary dangerous would be a huge addition. Caleb Downs is going to be the no-brainer selection for any team looking for that kind of safety. Downs can play all over the defense. He's a sure tackler whose ability to play man-to-man will give a defensive coordinator plenty of room to get creative."

Of course, Las Vegas recorded its third interception in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans, but linebacker Devin White hauled it in. This means that the Raiders' secondary still has just one takeaway in six games.

RELATED: Michael Mayer said what every Raiders fan needed to hear about Geno Smith

According to Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope, the Raiders were on hand for the Ohio State Buckeyes' Week 7 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, where Downs was all over the field, recording nine total tackles, seven of which were solo tackles.

Downs immediately put the college football world on notice as a true freshman starter for Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in 2024, earning second-team All-American, first-team All-SEC and SEC Freshman of the Year honors. Following the legendary head coach's retirement, the former five-star prospect joined the Buckeyes via the transfer portal.

He continued his path to being a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as he was named a unanimous first-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year as Ohio State won the national championship in 2024. Downs has, once again, gotten off to a strong start and is looking to become the first three-time All-American since Raiders star Brock Bowers did so from 2021-2023.

Downs has the physical traits that Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll is known to covet in a defensive back. Additionally, he is familiar with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was on the Buckeyes' coaching staff in 2024. While they worked on different sides of the ball, Kelly spoke highly of the safety, claiming that he would be a great offensive player.

Fans are certainly hopeful that Las Vegas uses its top pick on a quarterback; however, if that is not a feasible option, Downs would represent a tremendous pickup for the defense, which lacks high-end talent, and a massive upgrade over Pola-Mao, who needs to be employed differently anyway.

Following another big game in Week 7 of the college football season, Downs has recorded 217 total tackles, 137 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and ten passes defended in his collegiate career. The Raiders need a guy like this.