Raiders have created surprise trade asset who could be flipped to contender

The Las Vegas Raiders ended a four-game losing streak with a Week 6 win over the Tennessee Titans. That's about all that should be said about that game, lest beating one of the worst teams in the NFL be given more weight than it should be given. But it was certainly better than a loss.

Las Vegas will now embark on a more challenging four-game stretch, with its Week 8 bye in the midst of it. So, they will play just two more games before the November 4 trade deadline, and it's fair to say that they will be a deadline seller based on how the year has gone.

One name in Las Vegas is grabbing most of the attention: wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. But, as individual markets take shape, any Raiders player who isn't under contract beyond this season could be traded. General manager John Spytek should be open to all possibilities in the coming weeks.

Raiders have a trade asset no one saw coming heading into the season

The buzz about Meyers being traded, or where he could be traded to, is unavoidable until something happens. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus thankfully went beyond the Silver and Black's top trade candidate to offer another Raiders player who could garner interest as the trade deadline nears.

Through the first two games this season, Jamal Adams' performance brought easy calls for him to play more. The blowout loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 3 postponed that idea, then he played more than half of the Raiders' defensive snaps in Week 4 and Week 5. He followed that by playing 41 percent of the defensive snaps against the Titans.

"Amid the Raiders’ floundering start, Adams has surprisingly enjoyed a career resurgence. Now playing mostly as a linebacker, the former Jets star has earned an 80.0 overall PFF grade on 132 snaps," Locker wrote. "He’s flourished in coverage with a 78.7 PFF coverage grade and only 47 yards allowed on 70 coverage snaps, plus has contributed eight stops."

RELATED: Michael Mayer said what every Raiders fan needed to hear about Geno Smith

The veteran linebacker has also been a chess piece for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham this season, and this versatility could leave him with suitors at the trade deadline.

"Playing 23 or more snaps in the box, slot or along the defensive line, Adams is a versatile asset who could boost teams looking for linebacker or safety help," Locker wrote. "The Bills jump to mind with needs at both, especially with their intra-division familiarity playing against Adams."

Adams' raw numbers don't leap off the page with 18 total tackles and one tackle for a loss. But he has been a solid contributor for Graham, as Locker noted, and he enters Week 7 as Pro Football Focus' 12th-highest graded off-ball linebacker, with top-10 coverage and pass rush grades at the position.

Adams landed with the Raiders just before training camp started, hoping to resurrect his career now that he was back playing for Pete Carroll. So far so good on that front, and now, the Raiders have another trade asset to potentially cash in on before the deadline.