Raiders have an early Kirk Cousins sign that could really matter later

If Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has his way, rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza may not start in Week 1. That's why Kirk Cousins was signed, to be that viable, starting-caliber bridge player while also being a veteran mentor for Mendoza.

It is likely a matter of when, not if, Mendoza eventually starts games during his rookie season. It's also not out of the question that it could be Week 1, if he shows he's the best man for the job between now and then.

But as things stand today, expect Cousins to start a few games before giving way to Mendoza. And don't read too much into Kubiak's comments about Aidan O'Connell potentially being a dark horse for the starting job.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins is feeling and playing like his old self

It's easy to overreact to things that happen during unpadded practices in May and June. But people on the ground can get a sense for how well people are moving, post-injury or whatnot, and after Day 1 of Raiders minicamp, Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post had this observation about Cousins:

"One other thought about @Raiders minicamp: Very impressed by how healthy Kirk Cousins looks. Far closer to Vikings Cousins than Falcons Cousins. You never know how things will play out, but whenever Fernando is ready, Cousins could be an attractive option for a contending team, should they need a QB at some point."

Cousins is now pretty far removed from the torn Achilles that shortened what ended up being his final season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. By many measures, he was having one of the best seasons of his career before the injury.

He was clearly limited during his first season with the Atlanta Falcons before being benched. Things weren't a whole lot better when he stepped back into the starting role after Michael Penix was injured last season, but he did make a strong enough push at the end of the year to get a nice deal this year.

Coincidentally, the last start Cousins made for the Falcons in 2024 was a primetime game against the Raiders. Noting how that was probably the last time some Silver and Black reporters saw him play, Bonsignore passed along his social media observation to Cousins face-to-face on Tuesday.

"Well, thank you, I appreciate that," Cousins said, to the din of laughter from the assembled media. "And you also are very perceptive. I did not move well that night."

Bonsignore then asked Cousins if he feels a difference health-wise over the referenced timeframe.

"Yeah, I definitely think every day, week, month, there's been progress since I first tore my Achilles. It's been a progression," Cousins explained. "I just keep learning more, keep getting better, so in that sense, I do feel healthier now than I did then."

A healthy Cousins is definitely a good thing for Las Vegas, but he is also absolutely a potential trade asset for the Raiders down the line, whenever they deem Mendoza to be ready. It may come down to timing, though.

Maybe a preseason injury to a notable starting quarterback elsewhere could bring a call to John Spytek fairly quickly. But would he trade Cousins at that point in time? That would surely be dependent on Mendoza's progress and the comfort level with O'Connell as the No. 2 quarterback.

Closer to the trade deadline, though, or next offseason, if Mendoza has stepped in as the Raiders' starter and a contending team loses its starter, Spytek would have the two things he needs -- an asset he may be more than willing to trade, and lots of leverage in any trade talks about Cousins.