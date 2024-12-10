Raiders have made decision on Antonio Pierce for rest of season: Insider
By Austin Boyd
Las Vegas Raiders fans were fully ready to embrace Antonio Pierce as the future of the franchise following an impressive stint as an interim head coach last season. However, being the man in charge for a full season is a much different beast.
Pierce had his team playing elite defense and mostly mistake-free football last season but that hasn't been the case in 2024. The Raiders are 2-11, which is tied for the worst record in the NFL. They have the worst turnover differential in the league and have the third-worst scoring defense.
This has led to serious questions about whether or not Pierce will be brought back next season. With four games left, the Raiders aren't planning on making a decision right now. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Las Vegas will let Pierce ride out the rest of the year.
"I believe that the Raiders are going to allow Antonio Pierce here to finish out the year and then they're going to make a call on this," Russini said on the Scoop City podcast. "And look, Mark Davis really likes Antonio Pierce. He always has, but I can tell you, he does not like losing, not like this. And I'm curious to see what direction they're going to go. And ok, Tom Brady is involved in this stuff now. I think that's a factor we have to keep remembering when we're talking Raiders, as weird as it is. He's going to have an influence, and this type of losing is not going to cut it if Tom Brady wants to be part of an organization. So I'm expecting to see improvements made in this offseason for them to be a much better team, because this is certainly is not what they envisioned when they decided to fire Josh McDaniels and and go with Antonio Pierce here as the full-time head coach."
This isn't a surprise as it wouldn't make much sense for the Raiders to fire Pierce now. The last thing they want is to get into another interim head coach dilemma. For the time being, Pierce is going to stay in charge but it's far from a guarantee he'll have the job once the season ends.