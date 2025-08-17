Raiders have painfully obvious roster move to make after second preseason game

The Las Vegas Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek this offseason with the understanding that the new regime would do things their way. After all, both have won a Super Bowl in recent memory, and the Raiders have no playoff wins in over two decades.

While the offseason has produced many upgrades for the roster and Las Vegas seems to be in at least adequate shape to compete in games during the 2025 NFL season, several parts of their roster leave something to be desired.

On Saturday, the Raiders took on the San Francisco 49ers in their second preseason game. The 49ers' first-string offense, despite missing a few key players, stormed down the field against Las Vegas with very little resistance, especially against the pass.

Raiders need to sign a veteran cornerback before it's too late

This comes as no surprise, considering the Raiders parted ways with each of their five starting defensive backs from last season. While safety Jeremy Chinn was a solid free agency signing, the team is relying entirely on young, inexperienced or unproven players in the back half of the defense.

After a poor showing in joint practices and two straight weeks of underwhelming secondary play against primarily backups, it is abundantly clear that the Raiders need to sign a veteran cornerback before the season begins.

Carroll has become known as a defensive back guru, developing players from all backgrounds and experiences into at least suitable NFL cornerbacks. It may take Las Vegas' young players more time, but that development has not yet occurred this offseason despite incredible talent and promise.

Las Vegas' defensive line is looking like a disruptive group, and the linebacker corps has enough veteran savvy to get the job done. But the cornerback position is a glaring hole that will be the Raiders' weakest link in 2025 and prevent them from getting where they want to go.

To make matters worse, Jakorian Bennett, whom the team just traded away, played well for the Philadelphia Eagles in his second preseason game on Saturday. He got hurt during the matchup, which was a concern of the Raiders' new regime, but he had an impressive pass break-up as well.

There are a handful of viable free agent options out there, including former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, former Raiders offseason player Rasul Douglas, and former Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Spytek could delve into the trade market as well, but signing a free agent would be the easiest way to bolster this room. Las Vegas cannot afford to play in an AFC West division with high-powered offenses and struggle against the pass, so a veteran cornerback signing is necessary.

