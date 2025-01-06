Raiders HC position still unclear following baffling Antonio Pierce presser

Well, Las Vegas Raiders fans who were hoping to get some kind of clarity regarding the head coaching position on Monday may have to wait. While many teams made head coaching moves early Monday morning, it was all silence from the Raiders building.

That was until Antonio Pierce actually showed up for his Monday press conference. That should've been a sign that he'll be back as head coach next season, right? Not necessarily.

“I haven’t been told anything different,” Pierce said when asked if he'll be back next season.

As the presser went on, Pierce hinted that he hasn't actually spoken to owner Mark Davis or general manager Tom Telesco about his future so who knows what's going to happen? This whole situation is so baffling. It's not hard for Davis to leak out that Pierce is going to come back.

Why wait this long if you're just going to bring him back? Also, why wait this long if you're just going to fire him? The Raiders are always interesting.

The big concern is that Pierce effectively said that he doesn't have plans to make changes to the coaching staff. While the defensive staff should mostly stay the same, the Raiders need an overhaul on offense.

Now, it hasn't been 24 hours since the season ended and there's plenty of time to make moves. However, the Raiders can't afford to be playing from behind. Every team with head coaching openings has already started to interview coaches.

If the Raiders want to be in the conversation, they need a decision ASAP. It remains to be seen who will be the head coach in 2025 but Pierce has some momentum. The Raiders have gone through a lot of coaches under Davis and perhaps he just doesn't want to make another change so quickly.