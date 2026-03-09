Raiders' hefty Malcolm Koonce contract isn't the overpay some fans think

The Las Vegas Raiders have been very busy on the first day of the legal tampering period. The team added the top offensive lineman on the market, Tyler Linderbaum, which should set Fernando Mendoza and Ashton Jeanty up for success. They also brought in Jalen Nailor as another weapon for the projected No. 1 overall pick.

The bulk of the moves have come on the defensive side of the ball. Of course, Las Vegas agreed to ship Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, adding to the franchise's extensive list of defensive needs.

General manager John Spytek has done a strong job of addressing those needs. One day after agreeing to a trade for Taron Johnson, the Raiders have agreed to terms with Eric Stokes, Kwity Paye, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Malcolm Koonce.

While some may feel that the organization overpaid for Koonce, the low-risk deal is hardly that.

Malcolm Koonce's latest Raiders contract is not the overpay that fans may think it is

Koonce, who is now the longest tenured player on Las Vegas' defense, agreed to return on a one-year, $11 million contract. At first glance, $11 million seems like a steep price for a player who recorded just 4.5 sacks last season.

The Raiders, however, were in a unique position where they had to spend big to reach the spending floor. A one-year flier on a player like Koonce, who Leonard is familiar with, is exactly the low-risk type of move that fans should be thrilled with.

Yes, the price tag may be high, but if Koonce underperforms, Las Vegas can easily move on next offseason. After agreeing to trade Crosby, it was clear that Spytek would be in the market for pass-rushing help.

Bringing back Koonce, who finished second on the team with 4.5 sacks, on a prove-it deal seems like a no-brainer. Another thing to consider is that Koonce should be much healthier in 2026.

The third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a breakout performance with 8.0 sacks in 2023. While fans were optimistic he would repeat that performance the following year, he never had the opportunity, as he tore his ACL in training camp.

Koonce took a while to come on in 2025, as he played just 44.5% of the defensive snaps. 3.5 of his sacks, however, came in the final seven games of the season, showing that his production increased the further removed he was from his injury.

With Crosby no longer in the mix and Koonce set to be two years removed from the injury, he should have a much bigger role in 2026. That increased role, combined with his improved health, should give Raider Nation confidence that he will prove that he deserves the one-year deal.