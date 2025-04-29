Raiders 'home run' pick could be one of NFL Draft's best steals according to analyst

If anyone tells you that they already know which guys in this year's 2025 NFL Draft class are going to be stars, I'd be wary. Everyone's trying to call their shot right now while simultaneously having no idea about anything whatsoever. If someone loudly starts talking about their Big Board, that's your cue to start daydreaming about literally anything else.

But exceptions can be made, and when it comes to the Raiders, they will. When NFL.com writes up the Raiders draft class with the term 'home run,' you tend to listen. And by 'tend to listen' what I really mean is that you tend to blog it because there's nothing else to blog right now. But according to the NFL's own draft people, the Raiders found an absolute steal in the 4th round: Tennessee wide receiver Don'e Thornton Jr.

Dont'e Thornton Jr. could be an impact player for the Raiders almost immediately

"The Raiders needed at least two receivers in this draft, and they hit a home run with Thornton, an underutilized size/speed guy. Hemingway brings activity and Pegues size to the team's defensive line rotation. They picked both of the quarterbacks who played in the 2024 FCS Championship Game: Miller (North Dakota State) and Mellott (Montana State). Miller has potential as a reserve, and Mellott -- who put up elite workout numbers and ran routes as a receiver at his pro day -- was announced as a receiver when he was picked."

We love a cross-sport analogy here at Just Blog Baby. Why use a football term for a football player when you can call to mind a much more boring sport? That's a problem for August, though – right now we all just get to run as many victory laps as we want, because the Raiders actually did A Good Draft. That's been such a rarity in the past, like, 500 years, so it's worth celebrating. A home run! In the draft! As far as totally meaningless praise goes, this is as good as it gets.