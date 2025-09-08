Raiders' hopes of Jakobi Meyers extension take positive turn with recent comments

Jakobi Meyers had a career year in 2024 as he recorded 1,027 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 87 receptions. Ahead of the new season, he made it known that he hopes to receive a new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That did not happen, leading the wide receiver to submit a trade request, which the team has no plans of granting. While players often choose to sit out until they receive a new deal or are traded, Meyers showed his commitment to the team by taking the field against the New England Patriots in Week 1.

He played a big role in the season-opening 20-13 victory, as he finished with 97 receiving yards on eight receptions, which rank ninth and tied for fourth among NFL wide receivers, respectively. Following the game, Meyers' comments made it appear that he has no desire to leave Las Vegas.

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers sounds happy to be in Las Vegas following Week 1 win

The Raiders got the Pete Carroll era off to a strong start as they continued his streak of leading each team to a win to begin his tenure. Following the game, Meyers spoke with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on the field.

"It's just all the hard work that we put in in this offseason, man. Shoutout to Pete, shoutout to all the coaches. (Wide receivers coach Chris) Beatty, all of them, (offensive coordinator) Chip (Kelly), man, thank you for getting us ready. Shoutout to the fans who traveled, who came out to support us," Meyers said. "It was a great opportunity, and we're going to enjoy this win as a team. ... (Geno Smith) just wants to win by any means and that's a guy you can get behind. ... I just like being on the field with my guys, man. That's really my happy place, so whenever I'm on the field, I'm going to go out there and perform to the best of my abilities. It was just fun being with the guys today, man, I love my boys and it was a great game with them today."

My @nflnetwork 1-on-1 with #Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, who hasn’t gotten the contract or trade he wants, but played a key role in beating his old team today. pic.twitter.com/m9wkWJ8xRF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2025

Meyers has demonstrated in the weeks since his trade request that he is the consummate professional. However, these comments are seemingly coming from the mouth of a person who loves the situation he is in and would not want to leave.

Perhaps they demonstrate that his trade request was not an exact ideation of his desires either, but rather, a mere negotiation tactic that the modern player utilizes.

While Meyers' performance last season proved that he is deserving of a new deal, the new brass of Carroll and general manager John Spytek could not find a sweet spot for a contract extension that satisfied both sides.

His Week 1 performance, however, showed that the Raiders would be wise to lock him up sooner rather than later. The seventh-year wide receiver who went undrafted in 2019 showed that he has already developed chemistry with new quarterback Geno Smith.

If he continues to play how he did in Week 1, the price tag for a new deal will only increase. Fortunately, it seems like Meyers wouldn't mind staying with the Silver and Black at all.

