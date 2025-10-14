Raiders' improving unit fell back down to earth in Week 6 despite win

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2025 NFL season with question marks all across the offensive line. The only sure thing that the unit had was left tackle Kolton Miller; however, down the stretch of last season, fans were encouraged by the play of Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze and Jordan Meredith.

The young group entered the offseason with plenty still to prove. Following Pete Carroll's declaration that the Raiders were in win-now mode and there would be open competitions across the roster, the unit was shifted around from how they ended the 2024 season, when they played their best football.

While Miller and Glaze retained the starting tackle spots, Powers-Johnson was moved from the center position to right guard during training camp, with Meredith, who ended last season as the left guard, taking over center duties. Parham also moved across the line from right guard to left guard.

At one point, it even appeared that Powers-Johnson, whom the previous regime selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, would serve as a backup for Alex Cappa. Thankfully, that did not come to fruition, but the shuffling of the interior offensive line has not worked out at all for Las Vegas, as the group has been a clear weakness on the roster.

Raiders offensive line continues its struggles in Week 6 win vs. Titans

The unit was awful through the first three weeks of the season, as they allowed 12 sacks while the rushing attack accounted for just 72.3 yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry. Powers-Johnson suffered a concussion that rendered him inactive in Week 2, then he did not play on offense the following week.

Upon his return to the starting lineup in Week 4, the unit had its best performance of the season as it kept Geno Smith upright the entire game while the Raiders ran for 240 yards and 7.7 yards per carry. Las Vegas suffered a major blow on the second-to-final play of that game, however, as Miller, their best offensive lineman, suffered a right ankle sprain and a hairline fracture, so he was placed on injured reserve as soon as the group appeared to be clicking.

The Raiders' offensive line has not looked great in the two weeks Miller has been absent. With Stone Forsythe starting in his place, the group allowed four sacks while the team ran for 106 yards in last week's blowout loss to the Colts. Their struggles continued on Sunday as the Titans finished with two sacks -- with another three taken away due to penalties -- and Las Vegas ran for just 68 yards on 32 carries in the 20-10 victory, good for 2.1 yards per rush.

While the Raiders entered the year projected to have a strong offense, the poor play up front is a big part of the reason why the team is tied for the third-lowest scoring offense this season. Las Vegas received subpar play throughout almost the entire offensive line, and it is clear that the team should not continue to play Forsythe, especially.

Forsythe turns 28 in December and has not proven to be a starting-caliber offensive tackle in his five NFL seasons. Instead, the coaching staff should be focused on the development of Charles Grant. The third-round rookie tackle has been active in each of the past two games; however, he has only received snaps on special teams.

Meredith has also not played well since transitioning to center and will turn 28 in January, just six days after Forsythe. The Raiders' staff could see how Powers-Johnson handles the center duties in game action to evaluate if the position is a need in the offseason. They would be able to move the veteran back to guard or see if rookie Caleb Rogers, who was also drafted in the third round, is ready to take the reins.

Las Vegas' offensive line has been a clear weakness. Despite the Week 6 win and a strong performance a few weeks ago, the coaching staff would be wise to make changes to the group. While they may not be comfortable moving Meredith off the center position just yet, there is no reason for Forsythe to be starting games going forward.