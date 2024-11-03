Raiders inactive list vs. Bengals: What is Robert Spillane's status?
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have another difficult matchup on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Every week has been an uphill battle for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, however, as they continue to struggle against opponents of all shapes and sizes.
Cincinnati may not have the record to match their talent at this point in the season, but they are trending in the right direction and playing at home in what will surely be a hostile environment for the visiting Raiders.
This is a tough situation to walk into for Antonio Pierce's squad.
Injuries never help with finding your winning formula, but the injury bug has ripped through the Raiders this season on both sides of the ball and at nearly every position.
However, every team in the league deals with these issues at different junctures of the season, and the Raiders still have to find a way to win no matter who suits up.
Here are the inactives for Sunday's Week 9 AFC contest.
Raiders' inactives for Week 9
Player
Injury
Status
Robert Spillane
Knee
ACTIVE
Zamir White
Quad
ACTIVE
Andre James
Ankle
OUT
Dylan Parham
Foot
ACTIVE
Dylan Laube
N/A
INACTIVE
Trey Taylor
N/A
INACTIVE
Sam Webb
N/A
INACTIVE
Janarius Robinson
N/A
INACTIVE
Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby were both listed on the injury report this week, but they're both good to go for Sunday's contest as they head into the game without designation.
Jakobi Meyers, Jack Jones, Tre'Von Moehrig, Kolton Miller and Harrison Bryant all popped up on the injury report this week as well, but all five will play Sunday with no restriction.
Dylan Laube, Sam Webb, Trey Taylor, and Janarius Robinson are all healthy scratches.
With Justin Shorter and Ramel Keyton being signed to the active roster, it seems the team went heavy on offensive depth and left a few secondary members inactive.
Bengals' inactives for Week 9
Key Bengals will be inactive this Sunday as well.
WR Tee Higgins, RB Zack Moss, and OL Orlando Brown Jr. will all be inactive.