Just Blog Baby
FanSided

Raiders inactive list vs. Broncos: Injury bug hits two key position groups

Several key members of the Silver and Black will miss Sunday's rivalry game.

By Levi Dombro

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams / Brooke Sutton/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Las Vegas Raiders welcome the Denver Broncos into Allegiant Stadium for a bitter AFC West divisional game; their second matchup of the season.

Las Vegas has a unique opportunity on Sunday to end their six-game losing streak against the very same team that started it.

While these two teams have moved in opposite directions in terms of success since they last met, in a rivalry game, anything is possible.

The Raiders, however, are devastated by injuries in Week 12. Two position groups in particular will be unrecognizable from a week ago, and a handful of players that were banged up throughout the week are slated to be in the lineup despite not being 100%.

Oh, and the Raiders' special teams coordinator, Tom McMahon, is out on Sunday as well. Derius Swinton II will take over his responsibilities.

Here is the complete list of Raiders who are sidelined for the AFC West battle.

Raiders' inactives for Week 12

Player

Injury

Status

Jakorian Bennett

Shoulder

OUT

Harrison Bryant

Ankle

OUT

Nate Hobbs

Ankle

OUT

Andre James

Ankle

ACTIVE

Jack Jones

Back

ACTIVE

Alexander Mattison

Ankle

OUT

Zamir White

Quad

OUT

Cody Whitehair

Ankle

OUT

Matthew Butler

N/A

INACTIVE

The Raiders have a skeleton crew at both running back and cornerback, missing two starters in each group.

Jakorian Bennett left the game early in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins after sustaining a shoulder injury and was never able to participate in practice this week.

Nate Hobbs has been nursing an ankle injury since before the bye week and also failed to participate in practice this week.

Jack Jones left last week's game early and was limited in practice this week but will suit up on Sunday.

Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes and Sam Webb will have to take a majority of the reps on Sunday to fill the void left by these two.

Kyu Blu Kelly was also promoted from the practice squad for additional depth at corner.

Both Alexander Mattison and Zamir White will be OUT on Sunday after sustaining injuries in Week 11 as well.

Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube figure to have bigger roles in their absence, and the team promoted Sincere McCormick from the practice squad for added depth.

Harrison Bryant was limited later in the week and the team ultimately decided that he was not ready for Sunday, so he is OUT.

On the offensive line, none of the projected starters are on the injury report, but key backups Andre James and Cody Whitehair were both questionable heading into the matchup. Whitehair will miss Sunday's contest, but James will be available.

Justin Shorter was dealing with an illness earlier in the week but practiced in full on Friday and entered the game with no designation.

Matthew Butler is a healthy scratch.

feed

Home/Las Vegas Raiders News