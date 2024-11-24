Raiders inactive list vs. Broncos: Injury bug hits two key position groups
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders welcome the Denver Broncos into Allegiant Stadium for a bitter AFC West divisional game; their second matchup of the season.
Las Vegas has a unique opportunity on Sunday to end their six-game losing streak against the very same team that started it.
While these two teams have moved in opposite directions in terms of success since they last met, in a rivalry game, anything is possible.
The Raiders, however, are devastated by injuries in Week 12. Two position groups in particular will be unrecognizable from a week ago, and a handful of players that were banged up throughout the week are slated to be in the lineup despite not being 100%.
Oh, and the Raiders' special teams coordinator, Tom McMahon, is out on Sunday as well. Derius Swinton II will take over his responsibilities.
Here is the complete list of Raiders who are sidelined for the AFC West battle.
Raiders' inactives for Week 12
Player
Injury
Status
Jakorian Bennett
Shoulder
OUT
Harrison Bryant
Ankle
OUT
Nate Hobbs
Ankle
OUT
Andre James
Ankle
ACTIVE
Jack Jones
Back
ACTIVE
Alexander Mattison
Ankle
OUT
Zamir White
Quad
OUT
Cody Whitehair
Ankle
OUT
Matthew Butler
N/A
INACTIVE
The Raiders have a skeleton crew at both running back and cornerback, missing two starters in each group.
Jakorian Bennett left the game early in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins after sustaining a shoulder injury and was never able to participate in practice this week.
Nate Hobbs has been nursing an ankle injury since before the bye week and also failed to participate in practice this week.
Jack Jones left last week's game early and was limited in practice this week but will suit up on Sunday.
Decamerion Richardson, Darnay Holmes and Sam Webb will have to take a majority of the reps on Sunday to fill the void left by these two.
Kyu Blu Kelly was also promoted from the practice squad for additional depth at corner.
Both Alexander Mattison and Zamir White will be OUT on Sunday after sustaining injuries in Week 11 as well.
Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube figure to have bigger roles in their absence, and the team promoted Sincere McCormick from the practice squad for added depth.
Harrison Bryant was limited later in the week and the team ultimately decided that he was not ready for Sunday, so he is OUT.
On the offensive line, none of the projected starters are on the injury report, but key backups Andre James and Cody Whitehair were both questionable heading into the matchup. Whitehair will miss Sunday's contest, but James will be available.
Justin Shorter was dealing with an illness earlier in the week but practiced in full on Friday and entered the game with no designation.
Matthew Butler is a healthy scratch.