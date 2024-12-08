Raiders inactive list vs. Buccaneers: Is Jakobi Meyers in or out?
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to the East Coast to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 14 matchup.
This is the second time in the last 21 days that the team has played a road game in the state of Florida, so the team should be getting familiar with the territory.
Still, the Raiders are at a massive disadvantage.
They head into Sunday's matchup riding an eight-game losing streak and holders of the NFL's worst record.
Tampa Bay, by contrast, has fought their way back into the playoff picture after winning two straight games, so they are looking to build momentum and sneak into the postseason.
Las Vegas will also be without several key starters this week, as they have been pretty much all season.
Outside of the Detroit Lions, the Raiders might be the most banged-up team in the league. Their starters on Sunday will look nothing like the team that Las Vegas rolled out in Week 1.
Still, the NFL is a "next man up" league, and the Silver and Black will have to do with what they have:.
Raiders' inactives for Week 14
Player
Injury
Status
Nate Hobbs
Ankle
OUT
Alexander Mattison
Ankle
OUT
Zamir White
Quad
OUT
Justin Shorter
Back
OUT
Jakobi Meyers
Ankle
Active
Cody Whitehair
N/A
INACTIVE
Janarius Robinson
N/A
INACTIVE
Jakobi Meyers and Alexander Mattison were both listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup, but Meyers will play while Mattison will miss his third straight game.
Nate Hobbs will miss his fourth straight contest due to an ankle injury. He has not played since before the bye week.
This begs the question of why he would not be placed on IR to free up a roster spot for someone else.
Zamir White will miss his third straight game after getting injured against the Miami Dolphins.
Justin Shorter will miss his first game since being promoted to the active roster as he deals with a back injury.
Ameer Abdullah and Jordan Meredith were listed on the injury report this week, but were full participants the entire week. They enter Sunday's game with no injury designation.
Aidan O'Connell missed a practice earlier in the week due to illness but will be ready to go on Sunday.
Cody Whitehair and Janarius Robinson are healthy scratches.