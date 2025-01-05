Raiders inactive list vs. Chargers: Will Ameer Abdullah play in the season finale?

The Las Vegas Raiders have been plagued by injuries all season long, and Week 18 will be no different.

It seems like once a player gets going or starts to find their role for the team, they get hurt or suffer a setback. Such is the case for Ameer Abdullah this week.

With just a single game left in the 2024 campaign for the Raiders, the team has not given up. The playoffs are out of reach and the first overall pick was firmly in grasp, but the players never stopped fighting for a second.

Nate Hobbs even played 41 snaps in Week 17 after being hospitalized for pneumonia earlier in the week.

The Raiders battled for two straight games against the Jaguars and Saints and came out victorious, and they have a chance to win their third in a row at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday against the Chargers.

Antonio Pierce's unit will be looking to end the season on a high note and cause their divisional opponent to have a setback before the postseason begins.

But they will have to do so without a few key players.

Raiders' inactives for Week 18

Player Injury Status Ameer Abdullah Foot OUT Jordan Meredith Ankle ACTIVE Nate Hobbs Illness OUT Carter Bradley N/A INACTIVE (Emergency QB) Chris Smith II N/A INACTIVE Andrus Peat N/A INACTIVE Matthew Butler N/A INACTIVE

Ameer Abdullah hurt his foot late in Weeek 17's game against the Saints, and was unable to practice at any point this week, so he is OUT for the finale.

Jordan Meredith worked his way back to practice on Thursday after missing the previous few weeks with an ankle injury. He will be active however for the final game.

Nate Hobbs has been dealing with an illness as of late, but seemingly recovered enough to practice in full this week. Until Friday, whe he did not participate in practice, and the team officially made him questionable. He will be OUT for the last game.

K'Lavon Chaisson, Kolton Miller, Isaiah Pola-Mao, John Jenkins, and Trey Taylor were limited in practice this week but none entered Sunday's game with an injury designation.

Chris Smith II, Andrus Peat, and Matthew Butler are healthy scratches.

Carter Bradley will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Chargers' inactives for Week 18

Running back Gus Edwards was ruled OUT for Sunday's contest against the Raiders as he deals with a foot injury. J.K. Dobbins will be back, however, to take his place.

Former Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman will also be OUT for Sunday's contest against Las Vegas due to an injured groin, so he will not get to face his former team.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer will also be OUT with a foot injury.