Raiders inactive list vs. Chiefs: Key starters placed on IR
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to Kansas City on Black Friday to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in what many think could be a blowout.
However, the last time these two teams faced off in a stand-alone game on a holiday, which was Christmas Day in 2023, the Raiders took down the Chiefs at Arrowhead.
During Las Vegas' seven-game losing streak, only two of their games have been decided by one possession, and one of those was against Kansas City.
The Chiefs have been showing lately that they are not invincible and Friday's unique circumstances could provide the perfect opportunity for the Raiders to pull off an upset.
Las Vegas, however, will have to do so without a number of key places.
The team is dealing with a handful of injuries and made multiple transactions on Thursday in preparation for Friday's game.
Both Jakorian Bennett and Gardner Minshew were placed on IR heading into Week 13, which cleared space for Aidan O'Connell to be activated from IR and Terrace Marshall to be signed from the practice squad.
Here is a complete list of Raiders who are sidelined this week for the AFC West rivalry game.
Raiders' inactives for Week 13
Player
Injury
Status
Jakorian Bennett
Shoulder
IR
Nate Hobbs
Ankle
OUT
Alexander Mattison
Ankle
OUT
Gardner Minshew
Collarbone
IR
Zamir White
Quadricep
OUT
Cody Whitehair
N/A
INACTIVE
Ramel Keyton
N/A
INACTIVE
Harrison Bryant
N/A
INACTIVE
Matthew Butler
N/A
INACTIVE
Minshew broke his collarbone in the Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos, so he is out for the season, and a four-week IR-stint for Bennett effectively ends his sophomore campaign as well.
O'Connell returns to the field after breaking his thumb in Week 7 against the Rams, and Terrace Marshall will get his second opportunity to contribute this year on Friday.
Andre James popped up on the injury report once again this week but he will be active once again.
Tre Tucker and Jordan Meredith were both limited early in the week as well, but both enter the game with no limitations.
Kyu Blu Kelley and Sincere McCormick have been elevated from the practice squad once again. Due to the abundance of injuries, these players will have an opportunity to contribute for the second straight week.
Harrison Bryant and Cody Whitehair were both full participants this week in practice and had no injury designation this week. However, they appear to both be healthy scratches this week.
Ramel Keyton and Matthew Butler are also healthy scratches.