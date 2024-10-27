Raiders inactive list vs. Chiefs: What is Jakobi Meyers' status?
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have an uphill battle on Sunday against their divisional foe, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Las Vegas has lost three straight games and sits at 2-5 on the season, while the Chiefs are 6-0 heading into the stadium where they won their most recent Super Bowl.
Last season the Raiders got the best of the Chiefs at their home stadium on Christmas Day, but Kansas City has not lost since.
So although it seems backwards, this is really a revenge games for the Chiefs.
Both teams are relatively healthy for this point in the season, but neither side is completely free from injuries.
Raiders' inactives for Week 8
Player
Injury
Status
Jakobi Meyers
Ankle
Active
Dylan Parham
Foot
OUT
Harrison Bryant
Elbow
OUT
Tommy Eichenberg
Quad
Active
Kana'I Mauga
Knee
OUT
Dylan Laube
N/A
INACTIVE
Sam Webb
N/A
INACTIVE
Tyreik McAllister
N/A
INACTIVE
Zach Carter
N/A
INACTIVE
Maxx Crosby will play Sunday after missing Thursday's practice. He is on load management for practices but is full go for Week 8.
Gardner Minshew and Jakorian Bennett were both listed on the injury report this week but neither were limited at any point in practice this week. They are both good to go for Sunday.
Kolton Miller and Adam Butler both made appearances on the injury report this week as well, but have no game designation heading into Sunday. They will both be active.
Dylan Laube, Sam Webb, Tyreik McAllister, and Zach Carter are all healthy scratches.
Laube and Webb have not played since Zamir White and Decamerion Richardson returned to the lineup, and McAllister has struggled to leave his imprint on the return game like the preseason indicated he would.
Zach Carter is still relatively new to the squad so he needs to learn the ropes a bit before he is ready for games.