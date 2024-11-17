Raiders inactive list vs. Dolphins: Will Nate Hobbs or Michael Mayer play?
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders are riding a five-game losing streak into Hard Rock Stadium in Week 11.
Las Vegas has not won a game since Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns and the season has already slipped away from them.
The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, are just now getting healthy and finding their groove, so they welcome a struggling Raiders team into their building as they look to start a winning streak.
It will be a new look for the Raiders on Sunday as the team replaced offensive coordinator Luke Getsy with Scott Turner during the bye week.
The Silver and Black have a distinct rest advantage as the Dolphins played on Monday night and the Raiders are coming off a bye week.
Still, however, the Raiders are dealing with a multitude of injuries and have several key players sidelined for the AFC matchup:
Raiders' inactives for Week 11
Player
Injury
Status
Harrison Bryant
Ankle
OUT
Nate Hobbs
Ankle
OUT
Andre James
Ankle
OUT
Michael Mayer
NIR-Personal
ACTIVE
Cody Whitehair
Ankle
OUT
Dylan Laube
N/A
INACTIVE
Zach Carter
N/A
INACTIVE
Trey Taylor
N/A
INACTIVE
Nate Hobbs' absence is detrimental to the Raiders' secondary but perhaps a younger player like Decamerion Richardson gets more opportunity as a result. Darnay Holmes and Sam Webb could also be in the mix quite a bit.
Andre James is out once again, leaving rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson to start once again at center. The offensive line was better with him there and the guards were Jordan Meredith and Dylan Parham. Perhaps James does not have a starting job when he returns.
Harrison Bryant and Cody Whitehair will miss Sunday's contest as well, but the team getting Michael Mayer back at tight end should be a net positive for the group. Will Putnam will be activated from the practice squad to fill the void on the offensive line.
Dylan Laube, Trey Taylor and Zach Carter are all healthy scratches.
The team also activated wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game after waiving Alex Bachman to make room on the roster for Mayer.
Maxx Crosby, Robert Spillane, Jakobi Meyers and Jakorian Bennett were all listed on the injury report but all four practiced in full capacity throughout the week and have no injury designation for the game.
Dylan Parham and Andrus Peat were also listed with an injury but were not limited in any capacity at practice this week, so they enter Sunday's game with no injury designation either.
Kolton Miller was still a bit banged up coming out of the bye, and was limited early in the week. However, he practiced in full on Friday and will be ready to go on Sunday with no limitations.