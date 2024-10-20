Raiders inactive list vs. Rams: What is Jakobi Meyers' status?
By Levi Dombro
It has been a tough go for the Las Vegas Raiders and Raider Nation in the last several weeks.
The team has lost two straight games in embarrassing fashion, and several stars made headlines for the wrong reasons.
Davante Adams was traded after a weeks-long spat with the franchise, and Maxx Crosby's name popped up in trade rumors as well.
Crosby isn't going anywhere, but this week will mark the team's first game without Adams this season. He had missed several games in 2024 already due to a hamstring injury, but this is the first time he has not been on the sideline since he was acquired over two seasons ago.
Adams is not the only change to the lineup, as several key players will be out once again for the Silver and Black.
Raiders' inactives for Week 7
Player
Injury
Game Status
Adam Butler
Knee/Illness
Active
Tommy Eichenberg
Quad
OUT
Kana'i Magua
Knee
OUT
Jakobi Meyers
Ankle
OUT
Dylan Parham
Foot
OUT
Zamir White
Groin
Active
John Jenkins
Illness
Active
Dylan Laube
N/A
INACTIVE
Sam Webb
N/A
INACTIVE
Janarius Robinson
N/A
INACTIVE
Maxx Crosby popped up on the injury report this week, as he does each week, but he will be active for Sunday's matchup.
Kolton Miller, Jack Jones and Jackson Powers-Johnson missed practices this week but all will be available for the Rams game as well.
Nate Hobbs missed Friday's practice for personal reasons, but has no injury designation for the game, so he is good to go.
Thayer Munford was a full participant in practice this week as well, so he should return to the lineup in some capacity this week after missing the last several games.
Dylan Laube, Sam Webb, and Janarius Robinson are healthy scratches.