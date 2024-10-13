Raiders inactive list vs. Steelers: Several key starters ruled out
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to bounce back in Week 6 after an underwhelming performance against the Broncos a week prior.
Inconsistency has plagued the Raiders so far through five games but they are making a major change this week: starting Aidan O'Connell at quarterback instead of Gardner Minshew.
O'Connell will likely not be a cure-all for Las Vegas, but he may provide a spark on offense that the team desperately needed.
Pittsburgh has one of the toughest defenses in the league year-in and year-out due to head coach Mike Tomlin's wealth of experience, so it will be no easy task for the Raiders this week.
Not only will the team be enduring a change under center and facing a slew of elite players for the Steelers, they will go into battle in Week 6 without a crop of their best players:
Raiders' inactives for Week 6
Wide receiver Davante Adams is OUT once again as he nurses his hamstring back to health.
Tight end Michael Mayer has been placed on the NFI list so he will miss the next four games as he continues to deal with a personal matter. Hoping everything is okay with the young tight end.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but quickly downgraded to doubtful. He will be OUT this Sunday, leaving the team without their top two receivers.
Running back Zamir White was listed as questionable and will also be OUT, leaving the running back duties to Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah once again.
Starting offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr. and Jackson Powers-Johnson were both listed as questionable on the injury report. Munford Jr. is OUT, while Powers-Johnson is active.
Rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg sustained a hamstring injury earlier in the week during practice and will miss Sunday's contest as well. He is OUT.
Rookie safety Trey Taylor has missed the first five games due to a knee injury and after being a full participant in both Thursday and Friday's practice, will play today, making his NFL debut.
These injuries are in addition to the team losing star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the IR earlier this week.
Janarius Robinson and Sam Webb are both healthy scratches.
A handful of players that popped up on the injury report will play, however, including a few starters that were on the fringe.
Maxx Crosby did not participate in practice until Friday but has no injury designation, so he will be full go.
Las Vegas gets starting linebacker Divine Deablo back this week, as the fourth-year starter missed the last three weeks dealing with a smattering of injuries.
Starting tackle Kolton Miller and safety Tre'Von Moehrig are both good to go after having practice restrictions earlier in the week.
Dylan Parham will be available on Sunday after being limited all week.
Wide receivers DJ Turner and Tyreik McAllister are both ready to go for Sunday's game as well despite nursing injuries during the week.
Rookie corner Decamerion Richardson, who has missed the first five games, will make his NFL debut on Sunday as he enters the game with no injury designation.