The Las Vegas Raiders have not drafted a quarterback in the first round since 2007 when they infamously selected JaMarcus Russell. The LSU product became one of the biggest busts in NFL history, and the organization has been scared to swing and miss again.

In the nearly two decades since that decision, the franchise has boasted Derek Carr, a second-round pick, and a slew of unimpressive stop-gap quarterbacks under center. This has culminated in just two playoff appearances and zero victories in that span. Many have argued this offseason that, no matter what, the team should draft a quarterback with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft.

Even if the team grabbed a veteran during free agency or through trade, having a young understudy with a first-round pedigree was thought to be the best thing for the franchise. However, new general manager John Spytek acquired Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, and the conversation about a first-round quarterback cooled off.

Raiders inching closer to major QB decision in NFL Draft

Las Vegas is rumored to be shopping Aidan O'Connell, which means that they'll still need to find a young signal-caller in the draft to immediately serve as a backup. The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported that this player could be selected early in the draft.

"The Raiders have the No. 6 pick in the draft, and are believed by executives and agents around the league to be targeting a quarterback as early as Round 2," wrote Tafur.

This report means that a player like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is almost certainly off the table in the first round, but Las Vegas may be looking for the heir apparent to Geno Smith. Instead of taking a late-round prospect that is sure to be a career backup, Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll seem to be looking out for the future of the franchise.

Round 2 prospects could include a player like Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart or Alabama's Jalen Milroe, and Texas' Quinn Ewers and Ohio State's Will Howard may be taken a round later. Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough is the wildcard in the class, as there seems to be no consensus on where he will be selected.

Dart, Ewers and Howard seem to be the favorites to land with the Raiders, but the draft can unfold in a variety of ways. The bottom line is that two new players will be in the quarterback room for Las Vegas this year, which should be music to the ears of Raider Nation, who watched some of the worst quarterback play in the league last season.

Las Vegas is in a great position because they already have a top-flight quarterback on the roster, so they won't have to reach for a player. However, they can be aggressive in targeting someone that they feel can eventually replace Smith a few years down the line.