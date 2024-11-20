Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 11
By Levi Dombro
Quarterback stats
Yards
Completion %
Touchdowns
Turnovers
Gardner Minshew
1,783
67.4
8
13 (2nd most in NFL)
Aidan O'Connell
455
63.4
2
2
Desmond Ridder
74
68.8
1
1
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew actually had a pretty solid outing in his first game with Scott Turner as offensive coordinator.
He was not great, but he was good, and far from being an active detriment to the team like he had been before the bye week.
Still, he threw another interception and trails only Sam Darnold for the most turnovers in the league. He has played significantly fewer snaps than Darnold and was even benched for a game, so that is all that is saving him from being the worst in the league in this metric.
Aidan O'Connell should return soon from IR, which means that perhaps fans have seen the last of Desmond Ridder this season, barring an extreme situation.
Raider Nation should be counting down the days until the draft when they can draft an actual franchise quarterback.