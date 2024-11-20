Just Blog Baby
Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 11

Which players lead Las Vegas in key statistical categories? How do they stack up against the league's best?

By Levi Dombro

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
Rushing stats

Yards

Yards/Carry

Touchdowns

Fumbles

Alexander Mattison

320

3.3

3

0

Zamir White

183

2.8

1

2 (T-2nd most in NFL)

Ameer Abdullah

82

4.8

1

1

Sunday, surprisingly, showcased an above-average rushing performance for the Raiders in 2024. The problem is that the team still mustered only 60 yards on the ground in the entire game.

This running back room was seen as one of the worst in the league before the season, and it turns out that this notion was correct.

Las Vegas' running back trio of Mattison, White, and Abdullah only managed 29 yards on 11 carries, which is just pitiful.

Mattison and Abdullah both contribute in the receiving game at least, but White has failed to make an imprint on any aspect of the game for the Raiders in 2024.

White should be the first to go this offseason, and I'd be surprised if any of them are back. You can't keep any members from the worst rushing attack in the league.

