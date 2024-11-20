Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 11
By Levi Dombro
Rushing stats
Yards
Yards/Carry
Touchdowns
Fumbles
Alexander Mattison
320
3.3
3
0
Zamir White
183
2.8
1
2 (T-2nd most in NFL)
Ameer Abdullah
82
4.8
1
1
Sunday, surprisingly, showcased an above-average rushing performance for the Raiders in 2024. The problem is that the team still mustered only 60 yards on the ground in the entire game.
This running back room was seen as one of the worst in the league before the season, and it turns out that this notion was correct.
Las Vegas' running back trio of Mattison, White, and Abdullah only managed 29 yards on 11 carries, which is just pitiful.
Mattison and Abdullah both contribute in the receiving game at least, but White has failed to make an imprint on any aspect of the game for the Raiders in 2024.
White should be the first to go this offseason, and I'd be surprised if any of them are back. You can't keep any members from the worst rushing attack in the league.