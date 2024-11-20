Just Blog Baby
Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 11

Which players lead Las Vegas in key statistical categories? How do they stack up against the league's best?

By Levi Dombro

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
Receiving stats

Yards

Targets

Catches

Touchdowns

Brock Bowers

706 (10th in NFL)

89 (6th in NFL)

70 (2nd in NFL)

3

Jakobi Meyers

458

60

43

2

Tre Tucker

285

48

28

1

Alexander Mattison

245

29

25

1

Bowers absolutely lit up the scoreboard on Sunday with a 13-catch, 126-yard, 1-touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins.

He has been unstoppable and is seemingly getting better and better as the season goes along, which is scary for the rest of the league.

His numbers are among the very best in the league regardless of position, but he is in a league of his own amongst tight ends, leading the group in yards, targets and catches. If he was on a more capable offense, perhaps he'd be leading in touchdowns as well.

Jakobi Meyers is no slouch either. He ranks in the top 50 in yards, targets, and catches this year despite missing a few games.

Should the Raiders draft a rookie quarterback in next April's draft, these two pass-catchers will be pivotal to his development and could be an even more formidable duo.

Tre Tucker has been underwhelming this season, but perhaps this is due to the overall offensive failure this season. No bad offenses have three receivers putting up great numbers, so maybe another year with a different quarterback could breed success for him.

