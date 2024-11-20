Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 11
By Levi Dombro
Receiving stats
Yards
Targets
Catches
Touchdowns
Brock Bowers
706 (10th in NFL)
89 (6th in NFL)
70 (2nd in NFL)
3
Jakobi Meyers
458
60
43
2
Tre Tucker
285
48
28
1
Alexander Mattison
245
29
25
1
Bowers absolutely lit up the scoreboard on Sunday with a 13-catch, 126-yard, 1-touchdown performance against the Miami Dolphins.
He has been unstoppable and is seemingly getting better and better as the season goes along, which is scary for the rest of the league.
His numbers are among the very best in the league regardless of position, but he is in a league of his own amongst tight ends, leading the group in yards, targets and catches. If he was on a more capable offense, perhaps he'd be leading in touchdowns as well.
Jakobi Meyers is no slouch either. He ranks in the top 50 in yards, targets, and catches this year despite missing a few games.
Should the Raiders draft a rookie quarterback in next April's draft, these two pass-catchers will be pivotal to his development and could be an even more formidable duo.
Tre Tucker has been underwhelming this season, but perhaps this is due to the overall offensive failure this season. No bad offenses have three receivers putting up great numbers, so maybe another year with a different quarterback could breed success for him.