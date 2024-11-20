Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 11
By Levi Dombro
Tackling stats
Tackles
Robert Spillane
97 (T-9th in NFL)
Tre'Von Moehrig
70
Nate Hobbs
43
Jack Jones
41
Isaiah Pola-Mao
41
Robert Spillane continues to anchor the defense and put together double-digit tackle performances. He had another 11 on Sunday against the Dolphins and is rapidly approaching 100 on the season.
Moehrig had an average game on Sunday in terms of his tackles, but he has been another centerpiece for the defense all year. He has led the team from behind throughout the season and should reach triple-digit tackles if he continues at this pace.
Jack Jones had one of his best performances on Sunday, totaling seven tackles including one for a loss. Pola-Mao was a bit underwhelming against the Dolphins, only collecting three tackles.
Nate Hobbs remains high despite missing Sunday's contest.
Maxx Crosby remains tied for seventh on the team with 34 tackles.
Sacks
Maxx Crosby
6.5 (T-20th)
Tyree Wilson
2.0
Christian Wilkins
2.0
Charles Snowden
1.5
Crosby has slowed down quite a bit in the last few weeks.
He is still impacting the game in a variety of ways but has not recorded a sack since Week 7, which is over a month ago. Still, he ranks towards the top of the league but his numbers are nowhere near elite right now.
Crosby does rank sixth in the league with 11 tackles for loss, however.
Tyree Wilson has come along nicely in the last few weeks, recording a sack on Patrick Mahomes in Week 8 and then a strip-sack on Tua Tagovailoa this past Sunday.
The former seventh-overall pick has displayed tremendous growth and could find himself in a kind of situation that Malcolm Koonce was in just a season ago.