Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 11
By Levi Dombro
Turnover stats
Interceptions
Tre'Von Moehrig
2 (T-19th in NFL)
Robert Spillane
1
Jack Jones
1
Nate Hobbs
1
All was quiet in the interception department for the Raiders in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins.
Moehrig still ranks in the NFL's top 20 in interceptions on the season but five interceptions for this unit is a grave disappointment considering the hype that this defense garnered in the preseason.
Passes Defended
Jakorian Bennett/Jack Jones
8 (T-14th in NFL)
Tre'Von Moehrig/Nate Hobbs
5
Robert Spillane/Maxx Crosby
4
Las Vegas only deflected two passes on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Moehrig made an impressive play in the end zone to prevent a touchdown, and Charles Snowden was able to get his hands on a ball in coverage as well.
Bennett left Sunday's game on the initial drive, and Jones left later on in the ballgame, so the Raiders did what they could given the personnel they had out there.
Forced Fumbles
Tyree Wilson
1
Finally, the Raiders forced a fumble.
Tyree Wilson stripped Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday in the redzone for the team's first forced fumble of the season.
They did not recover the loose ball, however, it is a start.
Las Vegas still ranks dead last in both forced and recovered fumbles. They are the only NFL team that has not recovered a single fumble this season.