Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 5
By Levi Dombro
Quarterback Stats
Yards
Completion %
Touchdowns
Turnovers
Gardner Minshew
1,014
70.7
4
6
Aidan O'Connell
176
59.4
1
1
It appears that the Gardner Minshew experiment is over for the time being in Las Vegas.
Despite averaging over 200 yards per game on one of the highest completion percentages in the league, Minshew heads to the bench after only managing four touchdowns in five games.
Not only this, but he is second in the league in interceptions thrown and has also coughed up a fumble. His turnovers tend to come at key moments as well.
Now it is up to second-year player Aidan O'Connell to kickstart this offense like he did a season ago.
In his brief appearances this season he has not impressed anyone, but it's difficult to come in at the end of the game after sitting for hours and play your best football.
With a full week to prepare, fans should be excited about what O'Connell can do.