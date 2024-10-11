Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 5
By Levi Dombro
Rushing Stats
Yards
Yards/Carry
Touchdowns
Fumbles
Zamir White
152
3.1
0
2
Alexander Mattison
125
3.9
2
0
White has been unimpressive so far in his first few games as the full-time starter. It's okay to go through growing pains in an expanded role, but you can't cough up the football in pivotal situations like he has.
The same mistakes and a lack of vision at times have plagued the third-year running back and inhibited the team from moving the ball more on the ground. He has played in one less game but still ran the ball 17 more times than Mattison has, but their yardage difference is negligible.
Mattison has made a lot more big plays this year and has punched it into the end zone twice on the ground as well. His yards per carry are still lower than desirable but at least he has provided spark plays for the team.
Not only this, but he is also much more of a threat through the air, collecting nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown compared to White's five catches for 16 yards.
There's no doubt that Mattison has been the more impactful player, so it'll be interesting to see who gets the nod as RB1 on Sunday if Zamir White is healthy.