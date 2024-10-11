Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 5
By Levi Dombro
Receiving Stats
Yards
Targets
Catches
Touchdowns
Brock Bowers
313
36
28
1
Jakobi Meyers
273
36
25
1
Davante Adams
209
27
18
1
Tre Tucker
190
25
18
1
Bowers has been the star of the show for the Raiders offense.
Part of that is the fact that the team can't run the ball, and part of it is the fact that Davante Adams has missed two games. But it's mainly because Brock Bowers is that good already in his young career.
He leads all tight ends, league-wide, in yards, targets and catches.
Jakobi Meyers has stepped up big time in Adams' absence. Depending on how the whole Davante situation shakes out, Meyers may be the top wide receiver on the depth chart for the rest of the season.
Fans should not worry about Meyers shouldering a bigger load; he is a WR1-caliber player.
Adams played well against the Ravens in Week 2 but had two other rather pedestrian performances before his injury. If he returns to the team, he'll have some explaining to do, and some catching up to do with newly anointed quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
Tre Tucker has enjoyed a bit of a surge lately. Although his lone touchdown came in garbage time, it did come courtesy of O'Connell. The two spent all offseason training together and it should not shock anyone to see the new quarterback lean on this connection.