Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 5
By Levi Dombro
Tackling stats
Tackles
Robert Spillane
54
Tre'Von Moehrig
28
Jack Jones
21
Marcus Epps
19
Nate Hobbs
18
Spillane has been on a tear all season, and is currently tied for the league lead in total tackles. His play this season has been Pro Bowl-level or better, and it's only a matter of time before he gets league-wide recognition.
Due to injury and inconsistency, no other linebacker is in the Raiders' top five tacklers, so a slew of defensive backs comprise the rest of the list.
Moehrig, Jones and Hobbs have always shown that they are willing to come up and make plays in the running game, so their tackle numbers should not surprise anyone.
What hurts looking at this list though is knowing that Marcus Epps is out for the season, and he was one of the team's leading tacklers.
For the defense as a whole though, tackling has been an issue, as the team has missed a league-high 56 tackles. Let's hope these numbers skyrocket next week.
Sacks
Maxx Crosby
5.0
Christian Wilkins
2.0
Charles Snowden
1.5
Only three players have managed more than a single sack this year. Janarius Robinson has 0.5 sacks, and both Spillane and Isaiah Pola-Mao have managed one apiece.
That means through five games, the team has only collected 11 sacks, which is far below the standard that was set before the season.
To make matters worse, Wilkins was placed on IR this week and his status for the rest of the year is unknown.
Losing Malcolm Koonce was a huge blow to this unit, and Tyree Wilson has not stepped up and helped the pass rush in any major way.
Especially with WIlkins out, the Raiders need to find somebody to help out Maxx Crosby. If not, the pass rush unit will continue to suffer.