Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 5
By Levi Dombro
Turnover Stats
Interceptions
Robert Spillane
1
Tre'Von Moehrig
1
The team has struggled to turn their opponents over this season. Only two players have recorded an interception, and the defense hasn't even forced a fumble, let alone recovered one.
Spillane picked off Lamar Jackson in Week 2's win against the Ravens, and Moehrig turned an Amari Cooper drop into an intercpetion in Week 4's win against the Browns.
There seems to be a correlation between causing turnovers and winning... if only Patrick Graham's defense could do something about that.
Passes Defended
Jakorian Bennett
6
Jack Jones
4
Tre'Von Moehrig/Robert Spillane/Maxx Crosby/Nate Hobbs
2
Bennett has put together an impressive campaign so far through five games. He is near the top of the league in passes defended and is virtually impossible to catch a ball against on third down.
Jones has not contributed his big-time plays on defense like he did a season ago, but his ability to still get hands on the ball is helping the team.
Crosby wreaks havoc in all aspects of the game, as does Spillane.
Hobbs and Moehrig have also contributed two pass deflections. Moehrig has been a bit up-and-down this season but Hobbs has been incredibly steady being back in the slot where he is most comfortable.