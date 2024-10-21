Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 7
Which players lead Las Vegas in key statistical categories?
By Levi Dombro
Quarterback Stats
Yards
Completion %
Touchdowns
Turnovers
Gardner Minshew
1,168
65.5
4
10
Aidan O'Connell
455
63.4
2
2
Aidan O'Connell was a bit of a disappointment in his first start of the season in Week 6, and he suffered a broken thumb before he could really get going in Week 7.
So the team turned back to Gardner Minshew, who had one of the worst single-game performances for a Raiders quarterback in recent memory.
This room is a complete mess, and with O'Connell headed to IR, Carter Bradley will now be the backup quarterback.
As long as he is not an active detriment, he would actually be the Raiders' best option at this juncture.