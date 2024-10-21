Just Blog Baby
Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 7

Which players lead Las Vegas in key statistical categories?

By Levi Dombro

Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders / Brooke Sutton/GettyImages
Quarterback Stats

Yards

Completion %

Touchdowns

Turnovers

Gardner Minshew

1,168

65.5

4

10

Aidan O'Connell

455

63.4

2

2

Aidan O'Connell was a bit of a disappointment in his first start of the season in Week 6, and he suffered a broken thumb before he could really get going in Week 7.

So the team turned back to Gardner Minshew, who had one of the worst single-game performances for a Raiders quarterback in recent memory.

This room is a complete mess, and with O'Connell headed to IR, Carter Bradley will now be the backup quarterback.

As long as he is not an active detriment, he would actually be the Raiders' best option at this juncture.

