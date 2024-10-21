Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 7
By Levi Dombro
Receiving Stats
Yards
Targets
Catches
Touchdowns
Brock Bowers
477
60
47
1
Jakobi Meyers
273
36
25
1
Tre Tucker
226
35
21
1
Alexander Mattison
166
21
17
1
Now that Davante Adams has been traded to the New York Jets, it will be the Brock Bowers show for the foreseeable future.
He is already arguably the best tight end in the NFL and will be the focal point of the Raiders' offense for years to come.
Jakobi Meyers has been out the last two weeks, so his numbers have remained the same.
Tre Tucker struggled in Week 6 against the Steelers, as he failed to record a catch. But against the Rams in Week 7, he was targeted eight times, hauling in three catches for 36 yards.
Alexander Mattison is the team's leading rusher and the fourth-best receiver, while also leading the team in touchdowns. He has been a pleasant surprise and his role is continually expanding.
The touchdown numbers for this unit are a little bit difficult to look at, but I blame the quarterbacks more for this.
Somebody in this room is going to have to step up alongside Bowers if the team wants to have any success through the air, especially if Meyers is not 100%.