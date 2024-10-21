Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 7
By Levi Dombro
Tackling Stats
Tackles
Robert Spillane
67
Tre'Von Moehrig
43
Nate Hobbs
34
Isaiah Pola-Mao
29
Adam Butler
28
Spillane continues to be the anchor for the Raiders defense, as even after two "down" games for him, he leads the team in tackles by nearly 25.
Moehrig has been excellent at coming up and swarming the ball for most of the season, and his numbers prove it.
Hobbs has also been a willing tackler in the run game, so his numbers are especially impressive considering how little he is targeted due to his blanketing defense.
Pola-Mao is surprisingly high on the list for a player who just started playing significant snaps a few weeks ago. He has taken advantage of his opportunity to start and is putting great stuff on film.
Adam Butler already has as many tackles in seven games this year as he had all season in 2023. The 31-year-old defensive tackle has found a new level this season and he is really holding it down in the middle of the line in Christian Wilkins' absence.
Sacks
Maxx Crosby
6.5
Christian Wilkins
2.0
Charles Snowden
1.5
Maxx Crosby continues to do Maxx Crosby things.
He now has 6.5 sacks, which is fifth in the NFL even though he missed a contest earlier this season. He's also got the most tackles for loss in the league, so he is making his case for Defensive Player of the Year on a weekly basis.
Wilkins' numbers have not changed due to his being on IR, and Charles Snowden's production has really dropped off since the first few weeks.
Still, these three players are the only Raiders with more than one sack on the season.
Tyree Wilson and Adam Butler are still yet to bring an opposing quarterback down.