Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 7
By Levi Dombro
Turnover Stats
Interceptions
Robert Spillane
1
Tre'Von Moehrig
1
Nate Hobbs
1
Nate Hobbs joined the party with an interception this week, courtesy of a Robert Spillane deflection.
This was only the third Raiders takeaway this season, but Hobbs did a great job of returning the pick deep in Rams territory.
Passes Defended
Jakorian Bennett
7
Jack Jones
5
Nate Hobbs/Robert Spillane
4
Maxx Crosby/Tre'Von Moehrig
3
Bennett continues to shine in his sophomore campaign by batting passes in nearly every contest. He is almost guaranteed to break a pass up if targeted on third down as well.
Jones has not made the big plays that he did last year but he is still getting his hands on quite a few footballs.
Hobbs and Spillane are everywhere on the field for the Raiders, recording four pass deflections each. One of Spillane's led to the aforementioned Hobbs interception.
Crosby and Moehrig are also wreaking havoc for the defense in a variety of ways, with Crosby batting the ball down at the line of scrimmage, and Moehrig doing it down the field a ways.
This defense has ball hawks at all three levels and they have been firing on all cylinders lately.