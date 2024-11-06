Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 9
By Levi Dombro
Quarterback Stats
Yards
Completion %
Touchdowns
Turnovers
Gardner Minshew
1,501
67.0
6
12 (Most in NFL)
Aidan O'Connell
455
63.4
2
2
Desmond Ridder
74
68.8
1
1
The Raiders quarterback room is a disaster, just like it has been all year long. They've played badly enough to get their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach fired as well.
Gardner Minshew has fumbled in three straight games, and has been benched midgame on multiple occasions this season already in favor of two different below-average quarterbacks.
He's played in all but one contest yet he still trails Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton in passing touchdowns, and he leads the league in turnovers to boot.
Ridder showed that he was a bit of a Minshew clone in his limited reps on Sunday.
His stats may not seem too bad, but he did collect 35 of his yards and his lone touchdown on a meaningless drive at the end of the game.
The only good news is that if the team keeps losing, help should be on the way in the form of a first-round quarterback.