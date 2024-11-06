Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 9
By Levi Dombro
Rushing Stats
Yards
Yards/Carry
Touchdowns
Fumbles
Alexander Mattison
301
3.3
3
0
Zamir White
174
2.9
1
2 (T-2nd in NFL)
Ameer Abdullah
81
5.1
1
1
Alexander Mattison has had a rough go in the last two weeks, and there is nobody else capable in the room to pick up the slack.
Zamir White did score his first touchdown of the season on Sunday on a punch-in from the 1-yard line, but that was about the only highlight from the backfield.
Abdullah's yards per carry is impressive, but it is skewed by one big rush compared to his small sample size. Outside of his one big burst, he is averaging only 2.7 yards per carry.
Help may be on the way however, as the Raiders fired offensive line coach James Cregg.
From the jump, it was clear that the offensive line and running back units did not mesh, so maybe this group can salvage a respectable season with a change in scenery.