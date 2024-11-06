Just Blog Baby
FanSided

Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 9

Which players lead Las Vegas in key statistical categories? How do they stack up against the league's best?

By Levi Dombro

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 5
Next

Rushing Stats

Yards

Yards/Carry

Touchdowns

Fumbles

Alexander Mattison

301

3.3

3

0

Zamir White

174

2.9

1

2 (T-2nd in NFL)

Ameer Abdullah

81

5.1

1

1

Alexander Mattison has had a rough go in the last two weeks, and there is nobody else capable in the room to pick up the slack.

Zamir White did score his first touchdown of the season on Sunday on a punch-in from the 1-yard line, but that was about the only highlight from the backfield.

Abdullah's yards per carry is impressive, but it is skewed by one big rush compared to his small sample size. Outside of his one big burst, he is averaging only 2.7 yards per carry.

Help may be on the way however, as the Raiders fired offensive line coach James Cregg.

From the jump, it was clear that the offensive line and running back units did not mesh, so maybe this group can salvage a respectable season with a change in scenery.

Home/Las Vegas Raiders News