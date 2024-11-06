Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 9
By Levi Dombro
Receiving Stats
Yards
Targets
Catches
Touchdowns
Brock Bowers
580 (10th in NFL)
73 (6th in NFL)
57 (2nd in NFL)
2
Jakobi Meyers
430
54
39
2
Tre Tucker
257
44
25
1
Alexander Mattison
195
26
22
1
Brock Bowers has been the best tight end in the NFL through nine weeks of the NFL season.
To be such a man amongst boys as a rookie is incredible, but this is who Bowers has become so early in his NFL career. His marks rank him among the very best pass catching options in the NFL regardless of position, but his yards, targets, and catches metrics are far and away the best at the tight end position.
Jakobi Meyers has quietly put together a solid campaign, especially considering that he missed over two games due to injury.
His 105-yard performance on Sunday against the Bengals was incredible, especially considering who he has throwing him the ball.
It's a miracle really that the Raiders have such a formidable receiving duo in spite of the ineptitude at quarterback.
Tre Tucker and DJ Turner have both been incredibly underwhelming thus far in 2024. Both had high expectations entering the season and they have both failed to live up to them.
They are both still young players and are trying to mesh with quarterbacks who won't have jobs at the season's end, but the coaching staff surely expected more from them, as did Raider Nation.