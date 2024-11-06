Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 9
By Levi Dombro
Tackling Stats
Tackles
Robert Spillane
86 (T-4th in NFL)
Tre'Von Moehrig
65** (T-21st)
Nate Hobbs
43
Isaiah Pola-Mao
38
Adam Butler
34
Robert Spillane has once again anchored the Raiders' defense in 2024, leading the Silver and Black in tackles and placing himself among the very best in the league.
Tre'Von Moehrig has also been playing some of his best football recently, and he even turned in a 13-tackle performance against the Bengals in Week 9.
Nobody is shocked to see Nate Hobbs on this list as he has proven throughout his career what a willing tackler he is in the run game.
Pola-Mao has jumped up the board after starting the year off as a rotational safety. He has filled in admirably for Marcus Epps.
Adam Butler actually leads the defensive tackle room in tackles, not Maxx Crosby, which may come as a bit of a shock to many in Raider Nation. But Butler has been a force this year in the run game despite taking a step back as a pass rusher.
Crosby currently ranks eighth on the team in tackles.
Sacks
Maxx Crosby
6.5 (T-9th in NFL)
Christian Wilkins
2.0
Charles Snowden
1.5
The pass rush has been quiet all season, but it has been radio silent in the last few weeks.
Crosby has made no splashes in two straight contests. Wilkins remains on the IR and Snowden, despite early success this season, has only played 79 snaps on the season.
Instead, he has been passed over in favor of K'Lavon Chaisson and Tyree Wilson, both of whom have been largely ineffective at getting to the quarterback.
Wilson did bring down Patrick Mahomes, but it was a flash in the pan.
Crosby, however, is still tied for the NFL lead with 11 tackles for loss and has also recorded 14 quarterback hits on the season.
Robert Spillane is tied for 16th in the NFL with seven tackles for loss, and Tre'Von Moehrig is actually third on the team with four such tackles.
At one point the Raiders defensive line was thought to be among the very best in the league, but due to injury and a multitude of other factors, they have become rather pedestrian, and some could even say below average.