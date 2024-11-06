Raiders individual stat leaders through Week 9
By Levi Dombro
Turnover Stats
Interceptions
Tre'Von Moehrig
2* (T-14th in NFL)
Jack Jones
1
Robert Spillane
1
Nate Hobbs
1
Tre'Von Moehrig collected his second interception of the season against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, courtesy of a Robert Spillane deflection.
Jack Jones showed signs of his 2023 self with his impressive pick-6 against Joe Burrow when he jumped a screen pass in Week 9's loss.
The interception numbers are towards the bottom of the league but not disastrous, but the Raiders have still yet to force a fumble this season.
They are the only NFL team with zero forced fumbles and zero fumble recoveries. Every other NFL team has at least three forced and two recovered fumbles, but Las Vegas has goose eggs in both.
Passes Defended
Jakorian Bennett/Jack Jones
8* (T-11th in NFL)
Nate Hobbs
5
Tre'Von Moehrig/Robert Spillane/Maxx Crosby
4
Jakorian Bennett is making a serious case to be an early-extension piece for the Raiders. He is a legitimate player to build your secondary around.
Jack Jones, for all his low points this season, is still very active on the ball and can make game-changing plays. Too bad these plays go to waste with such an atrocious offense.
Moehrig, Spillane, and Crosby are absolute ballers in all aspects of the game, and leave their fingerprints all over this Raiders stat leader update.