Raiders' initial Week 14 injury report paints bleak picture for Broncos clash

The Las Vegas Raiders are just 2-10 and at serious risk of not winning another game for the rest of the 2025 NFL season. This team had promise, but it is clear that they just were not ready to compete for a postseason spot, or even compete in most games.

While the Raiders have been relatively healthy throughout the season, they have dealt with injuries to key players, as Brock Bowers spent several games banged up before missing three contests. Kolton Miller has been on IR since Week 4, and Jackson Powers-Johnson joined him there in Week 10.

There have also been several minor injuries over the past several weeks, and that continued in Week 13. Ahead of Las Vegas' matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, there were several players absent from Wednesday's practice, making an uphill battle even steeper.

Raiders continue to deal with injuries as the season enters its final stretch

The Raiders are at a stage of the season where players and coaches are fighting desperately for their jobs, but winning games would be detrimental to their draft position. While hard to face, the franchise should be focused on player development at this point and figure out who is a part of the future.

Rookie offensive guard Caleb Rogers had his first opportunity to start in Week 13, as Jordan Meredith was sidelined with an ankle injury. The veteran did return to practice on Wednesday, according to Raiders.com's Levi Edwards.

Michael Mayer, who was also sidelined in Week 13, missing his third game of the season, did not return to practice. Meanwhile, Dont'e Thornton Jr., who left Sunday's game with a concussion, and Alex Bachman were both absent from the practice field, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

While Mayer is technically the second-string tight end, he has played a key role for Las Vegas this year, as the team has often utilized two-tight-end sets. He has been targeted 32 times, recording 22 receptions for 182 yards and one touchdown, all of which rank fourth on the current roster.

RELATED: Pete Carroll finally caved on what Raiders fans have begged for all year

Bachman has also played a key role on special teams, serving as both a punt returner and a coverage player. Meanwhile, Thornton Jr. has played 45.9% of the offensive snaps this season and has been targeted more than any wide receiver on the roster outside of Tre Tucker.

The biggest absence would certainly be Mayer; however, the Raiders have liked what they have seen from Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon. Tucker would likely assume punt return duties if Bachman is unable to suit up, while Jack Bech and Tyler Lockett would play more if Thornton Jr. is inactive.

While Meredith did practice on Wednesday, it was in a limited role. Maxx Crosby and Geno Smith, the latter of whom was seen limping during Sunday's game, were also limited, while Dylan Parham was surprisingly absent from practice with what the team listed as a back issue.

Las Vegas is already up against it this week as they'll host the 10-2 Denver Broncos. But having to do so with even more injuries than last time paints a bleak picture for how the Raiders will fare against their bitter AFC West rival.